NORTH ATTLEBORO
We’ve seen the future — and it goes to middle school.
A team of seven area sixth-graders — all students at Foxboro Regional Charter School — has won first place in the First Lego League Replay Rhode Island state championship.
This is their third year competing and it’s the second time they’ve copped a first place.
A total of 14 teams submitted videos of their projects, robot design or robot game, and core values presentation and then met with judges via Zoom earlier this month.
Now Planet Robotics’ project has been nominated to compete with teams from around the world for a global innovation award.
Pallavi Naravane is the volunteer coach of the team, which is headquartered at her North Attleboro home.
“This has been a season like no other because of COVID,” she said.
And that helped inspire the team’s project.
“It was all about getting people active,” Naravane said, as well as “about getting the team to work together” online and over Zoom.
The team members conducted a survey and found out that 80% of the people choose to exercise by walking or jogging around the block, or walking their dog, Naravane said in an email.
But most get to this relaxing walk only after their work or school is done. By then it’s usually dark outside and many of them are afraid of low visibility and danger from vehicular traffic in areas where street lighting may be insufficient.
The team also found out that 75% of all pedestrian accidents happen at night.
One of the team members, she said, actually had a close call with a car on a darkened street.
So Planet Robotics designed a high visibility vest with bright LEDs that can make a pedestrian visible on the roads.
“It has 10 light modes and four sensor modes. It gives a driver a critical added two seconds,” Naravane wrote. “They have a prototype for bikers that has right/left turn signal indication on the back. They hope to empower people to exercise at any time of their convenience and feel safe.”
The group submitted a video of a test run as part of the competition.
Naravane, 40, who holds degrees in engineering and electronics, is an instructor at Empow Studios in Newton, a STEM enrichment center. She says Planet Robotics “started about five years ago” with a group of youngsters interested in the subject.
The team members, all 12, are Arnav Gupta, Richaa Volety, Vansh Meekim, and Aditya Naravane, all of North Attleboro, Ishika Kumar and Jiaan Shah, both of Attleboro, and Dyuthi Prashanth of Walpole.
Aditya Naravane, Pallavi Naravane’s son, whose father is also an engineer, said he got involved with the team “because it’s really fun.”
“I ended up staying because it’s a lot of fun working with my friends. For me it’s really interesting learning about real world topics,” the sixth-grader said, adding it goes a long way to show how kids and other people can have an impact.
Now the team will take its project to international competition against 400 other groups from around the world. They will be competing in Greece, by Zoom of course, Naravane said.
