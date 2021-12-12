NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local student who has been battling cancer and her family have received some financial help from police to supplement money donated by friends and others.
Reylyn Boucher, 13, and family members were recently presented with a $5,000 check from Cops For Kids With Cancer, a law enforcement nonprofit group, at the North Attleboro Police Station.
"It's going to be very helpful of course," mother Angela Rochon said, noting she had to resign from her job due to her daughter's cancer. "Bills got piled up. It's going to be very helpful to be back on our feet. I think it's great an organization can raise enough money to help families like ours."
Reylyn, an eighth grader at North Attleboro Middle School, is undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Jimmy Fund Clinic of Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, which is where Rochon found out about Cops For Kids With Cancer from other mothers.
"She's doing well," Rochon said of her daughter, adding the cancer is in remission. "She's still in treatment until next October."
Reylyn was diagnosed with B Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, which affects the immune system, in September 2020.
"We found it early" in her face, Rochon said. "It never traveled anywhere else."
Aside from drives to Boston for treatment and side effects of medication, Reylyn is living as much of a normal life as she can, attending school and hanging out with friends, her family says.
With students last year learning remotely for part of the year, Reylyn only missed one month of in-person learning, in January.
"She was able to return to school in February," Rochon said. "She ended up on the honor roll. With all the stuff she was going through, she was very determined. She got all A's the first quarter too."
Stephane Rochon is Reylyn's father, and she has a brother, Colsin, 10, a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School who shaved his head to help raise money for his sister and other kids with cancer.
The family has lived in North Attleboro for eight years.
A GoFundMe campaign, https://lnk.bio/rochonsgirl, has brought in just under $8,000 toward a $10,000 goal for the family. Over $1,000 has been raised by selling merchandise such as T-shirts, face masks, car decals and drink containers with the words "Cancer Picked the Wrong Girl."
One fundraising group calls itself Reylyn's Rebels.
Any extra money will be donated to the Jimmy Fund.
Reylyn was even featured on the Jimmy Fund telethon that was shown last summer on the Boston sports network NESN.
Kevin Calnan, who is on the Cops For Kids With Cancer's board of directors and is a retired state police lieutenant, presented the check to the family.
For more information about Cops For Kids With Cancer, visit www.copsforkidswithcancer.org.
