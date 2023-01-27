Leo Larocque

Leo Larocque, 14, of North Attleboro, who is battling bone cancer for a second time, greets fellow football players at a recent banquet. Leo is in the middle wearing his No. 9 jersey.

 GoFundMe

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local teenager is battling cancer for a second time and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help him and his family.

Leo Larocque, 14, is again fighting Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/LeoStronger?qid=5546be15bc1a4e25a3520cc3084189aa.