NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As mountain rescues go, Yasibelle Quinonez's was fairly routine.
That's according to the conservative agent who helped carry her after she was injured hiking to Lonesome Lake in New Hampshire's White Mountains.
Jonathan Demler of the state's Fish and Game Department said the lake, near Franconia Notch, is "only" 2,700 feet above sea level on a hiking trail of moderate difficulty.
Often, hikers need to be rescued from taller mountains with more difficult trails, he said.
Demler said he, another agent, four volunteers and some friends of Quinonez took turns carrying her down on a stretcher for about a quarter-mile after she could no longer walk.
Quinonez, 19, was then transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H., and released an hour later, a hospital spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman could not reveal the nature of Quinonez's injury.
The Lonesome Lake Trail is one of the more popular ones in the White Mountains, according to the agency, as it has an Appalachian Club hut where hikers can sleep over.
