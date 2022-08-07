NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local teen Reylyn Boucher is pitching in to help raise funds to fight cancer -- a disease she unfortunately knows all too well.
Reylyn, 14, has been named a Patient Partner this year for Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund fundraising campaign.
A patient at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Reylyn is appearing in marketing materials and social media to promote “A Chance for Kids & Families” fundraising campaign that supports cancer research and patient care.
Through Aug. 15, customers at participating Burger King restaurants or Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations can help defy cancer by giving $1 or more to the Jimmy Fund.
The Jimmy Fund’s patient partner program honors patients treated at Dana-Farber, highlighting their stories of struggle, strength, perseverance, and hope.
Reylyn is being treated for B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, the most common type of cancer in children, at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic where she has undergone chemotherapy. She was diagnosed with the cancer, which affects the immune system, in September 2020.
Starting ninth grade in the fall, Reylyn loves school and learning, spending time reading and writing poetry. She looks to live life to the fullest and aspires to be a famous movie star when she is older.
Reylyn, the daughter of Stephane Rochon and Angela Rochon, was featured on the Jimmy Fund telethon that was shown last summer on the Boston sports network NESN.
Since 2000, the Jimmy Fund’s “A Chance for Kids & Families” fundraiser has raised more than $15 million, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber.