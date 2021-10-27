NORTH ATTLEBORO — A teenager from town is one of a select few to win a global award from the co-founder of Google.
Jenn Uche, a senior at the Montrose School in Medfield, is one of 100 people around the world getting a lifetime of access to college scholarships, career development, mentoring, internships and funding for the projects they submitted to a new program.
The $1 billion Rise for the World initiative from the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, and his wife Wendy aims to identify and support talented teen entrepreneurs.
More than 50,000 teens from 170 countries applied, addressing how they would work to solve one particular problem.
Uche created “Project Lux,” a website and companion podcast that’s is still a work in progress. Its goal is to build community through art and advocacy, with writing — her long-practiced passion — at the core.
The student wrote, produced and recorded the fictional podcast to educate her peers on issues facing society, including discrimination and justice reform.
Uche learned she is one of just 100 Rise Global Winners on live television, as she and four other finalists, each participating remotely, were featured in a three-minute “Good Morning America” segment about Rise.
The show’s producers invited the teens to discuss their applications. None knew they’d been selected as recipients until the end when Schmidt shared the news with them via video message.
ABC News also published a piece that highlights Uche as well as her project and what she hopes it will achieve.
“Jenn embodies the Montrose mission,” Katie Elrod, the head of the school, said. “She recognizes that her talents are really gifts from God, and that her call to greatness is to put them at the service of others for a noble purpose. With this new project, we know she will unify diverse groups, make a contribution and shape our changing world for the better.”
Rise is “a program that finds brilliant people who need opportunity and supports them for life as they work to serve others...as Global Winners work toward solving humanity’s most pressing problems,” its website says.
