A North Attleboro teen’s wish for a bedroom makeover was granted beyond expectations over the weekend, courtesy of the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and celebrity designer Taniya Nayak.

While the idea for the wish was long in coming — brainstorming began before the COVID-19 pandemic — Angelina “Nina” Macri, 17, suddenly hit on the idea while hanging a tapestry in her cluttered bedroom.