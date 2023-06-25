A North Attleboro teen’s wish for a bedroom makeover was granted beyond expectations over the weekend, courtesy of the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and celebrity designer Taniya Nayak.
While the idea for the wish was long in coming — brainstorming began before the COVID-19 pandemic — Angelina “Nina” Macri, 17, suddenly hit on the idea while hanging a tapestry in her cluttered bedroom.
Macri, who has had cystic fibrosis since birth, desired a bedroom with “Good Vibes Only” — a sanctuary from the cares of the world and the daily duties of her condition.
And thanks to the collaboration between the Make-A-Wish volunteers and Nayak, that is exactly what she came home to from Boston on Sunday afternoon.
“I’m so excited for you,” Nayak told Macri as she was greeted and feted by the volunteers. “Are you ready?”
At the closed bedroom door, Nayak held her hand over Macri’s eyes as she guided her into the remodeled bedroom. Nayak counted to three, the lights were turned on, and when Macri opened her eyes, her cries of excitement carried down the hallway.
“Oh my God,” Macri gasped as she took in the furniture and décor. “This is so cool! I love it so much!”
Macri’s adoptive parents, Sara Macri and Doreen Cummings, were right behind her as the stunned teenager cried tears of happiness at the results of her granted wish. Sharing in Macri’s joy was her close friend, Kendall Scheralis, 15, of Taunton.
Macri could not stop exclaiming her joy over her new bedroom.
“It’s perfect! It’s so me!” she told Nayak, Make-A-Wish Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kara Walker, and the volunteers who crowded around to see her reaction for themselves.
Sara Macri and Cummings were equally amazed at the results and professed their gratitude to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“(The room) was stunning and so different,” Cummings said. “The community that came together (for us) was so moving.”
Before the remodeling, Macri’s room had been a jumble and quite chaotic.
Wish coordinator Hannah Arbuthnot’s “before” photos showed peach-colored walls with white trim around the windows and closet door, white furniture, and a set of rickety shelves mounted on the walls, among other things.
The goal, Arbuthnot said, was to create “a more streamlined, sophisticated space for a young woman.”
A weekend’s worth of work for the volunteers included repainting the white trim a warm terracotta color and hanging small framed artwork above the new daybed and neighboring walls, as well as repainting the whole room a calmer, muted color.
But keeping its place in Macri’s room was her favorite Papasan chair, which she said was so comfortable that she had fallen asleep in it many times.
Completing the look included bamboo shades and what Nayak called a “garden wall” which was created on a portion of the lower wall and sloping ceiling covered in faux plants. In the middle of the greenery a glowing sign read, as Macri wished for those who entered her space, “Good Vibes Only.”
For Nayak, whose credentials include the HGTV shows “Battle On The Beach” and “Build It Forward,” Macri’s reaction, and the joy the collaborative efforts brought, were what made her job worthwhile.
“I’m just thrilled beyond at seeing that (Nina) was so happy and that she loved it,” Nayak said.
Already, Macri had plans for best utilizing her new room.
“I’m never going to leave now,” she said with a smile.