NORTH ATTLEBORO — A year-long project intended to give a clearer picture of local property values gets underway Monday, town officials have announced.
Local properties will be undergoing a “measure and list” program of data collection to update information on taxable real property.
Vision Government Solutions, the Hudson company the town has contracted for the survey, will begin by visiting properties in the downtown area. A map of the area is available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
Vision employees will have photo ID’s and their vehicle information will be registered with the assessors office and the police department.
In February, the city council authorized $300,000 from the town’s free cash account for the project.
This survey is of a type that hasn’t been done in nearly 40 years and is different from the regular inspections that are intended to determine fair market value of homes and businesses,
“We will have updated data for the entire town and this will allow for accurate and up-to-date data to analyze and set values,” Cheryl Smith, assistant assessor, said in an email earlier this year.
The process will be completed for fiscal year 2024.
- Exterior measurements of the home/building including a new photo.
- Outbuildings and extra features on the property, such as sheds, pools, detached garages.
- Interior information of the home or building, including the number of bedrooms, bathrooms flooring, heating, finished basement, extra kitchen, etc.
- If residents do not wish to admit the inspectors, they will make their best estimates from outside.
The town reviews sales data annually to determine fair market value and also does a more in-depth re-evaluation every five years.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews