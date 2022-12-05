Falls School First Day
Falls Elementary Principal Lee Anne Todd greets students coming off the bus on the first day of school in North Attleboro in 2017.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department plans to begin its search for a new Falls Elementary principal in February and wrap up the process by March or April, the superintendent said Monday.

“It is important to me that we have a thorough and inclusive process, and we are going to need your help,” Superintendent John Antonucci told members of the school community in an email.

