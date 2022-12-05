NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department plans to begin its search for a new Falls Elementary principal in February and wrap up the process by March or April, the superintendent said Monday.
“It is important to me that we have a thorough and inclusive process, and we are going to need your help,” Superintendent John Antonucci told members of the school community in an email.
He said parents would have the opportunity to take part in the process, including being on the search committee, tentatively set to begin in early February before Principal Lee Ann Todd retires.
Todd announced in November that she was retiring after 35 years in local schools. She took the post at Falls in 2017 after longtime principal George Gagnon retired.
At the time, Todd was serving as interim principal of North Attleboro High School. She previously held jobs in the local school district as an elementary educator and as an assistant principal. Her last day at Falls will be Feb. 17.
In his message to parents, Antonucci praised Todd for her service. “She had a remarkable career and it’s an understatement to say that she left her mark on this community,” he said.
An interim principal will be named at Falls for the remainder of the school year while the search in underway. Antonucci indicated the appointment would be from the existing staff, saying, “I am confident we will find an experienced veteran leader to join the team for the short term.”
“We look forward to working with you to find the next great leader for Falls,” he said.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.