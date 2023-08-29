NAHS New Bleachers SAPIX
A runner uses the new track surface at North Attleboro High School’s Beaupre Field last December, passing the facility’s new bleachers. Town officials are now planning to add a digital scoreboard to the facility.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The high school’s new athletic field complex will be getting a high-tech digital scoreboard that is expected to be a “capstone” for the facility.

Town council members Monday night voted 8-1, with Councilor Mark Gould dissenting, to support spending about $289,800 for the scoreboard, which will have video capability, as well as two new scoreboards for the school gymnasium that could be transferred to a new high school building if that is built, officials said.