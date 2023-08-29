NORTH ATTLEBORO — The high school’s new athletic field complex will be getting a high-tech digital scoreboard that is expected to be a “capstone” for the facility.
Town council members Monday night voted 8-1, with Councilor Mark Gould dissenting, to support spending about $289,800 for the scoreboard, which will have video capability, as well as two new scoreboards for the school gymnasium that could be transferred to a new high school building if that is built, officials said.
The original estimate was roughly $298,000 just for the main scoreboard, but town representatives were able to get the cost reduced by about $9,000 and the additional scoreboards.
The council’s finance subcommittee discussed the proposal at two meetings, asking for options and what other school districts had. They voted unanimously for the expenditure, said council Vice President John Simmons, who chairs the subcommittee.
It won’t cost taxpayers additional money, officials said, noting there are funds remaining in the original allocation for the field project.
There would also be an opportunity to bring in revenue from advertising on the scoreboard that could be used for its maintenance, they added.
“Other schools have done that successfully in the area,” Simmons said of advertising revenue.
Beaupre Field has been undergoing about $5 million in renovations the past two years.
They include new bleachers, a new track and a building under construction for concessions and restrooms.
The scoreboard will be a fitting, final piece to the project and a big boost for the community, officials said.
“It’s a hefty price tag,” council President Justin Pare said, adding he was persuaded by the ad revenue. “It’s a really nice scoreboard and can be a capstone” to the field complex.
Councilor Darius Gregory said he thinks the town would be “foolish not to make the investment. I think it’s money well spent.”
“North Attleboro has a history of being penny wise and pound foolish. We don’t like to spend money. That has come back to bite us time and time again,” Councilor Daniel Donovan said. “This is the right way to go.”
Gould dissented, wishing to see if the town’s electric department or a business such as a soda company would donate a scoreboard.
“It seems to me we’re paying for a Ferrari rather than buying a Ford,” he said, suggesting $50,000 to $70,000 would be in line with what other school systems spend for scoreboards.
“That’s the option I would prefer given what is on the horizon” with a new high school and other projects, Gould said.
A state-of-the-art scoreboard could show replays during football games and other games. Pictures of seniors and speakers could also be shown on the screen at high school graduations. Movie nights are another possibility that was suggested.
Council member John Costello was attracted to the idea of students learning to run the scoreboard and possibly handle ads as well as maintenance.
Superintendent John Antonucci mentioned students who use the new TV studio at the school could be tapped.
It’s such hands-on experiences the school department wants to offer, he said.
“I think the possibilities are endless,” Antonucci said, calling it a “spectacular piece of technology.”
Simmons pointed out the scoreboard would benefit all students, non-school groups and fans.
“This would really be something to top this off,” Simmons said of the field. “It’s something that would bring pride and we could rally around.”
The existing scoreboard, about 50 years old, uses incandescent technology and parts to repair it are difficult to find as a company stopped making it in 1999.