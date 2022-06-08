NORTH ATTLEBORO — Saturday will see the beginning of a new era for the town forest.
Local officials will dedicate a set of new walking trails that will wind through the 80-acre parcel of woodland off Plain Street along with a new dog park, the town’s first. The events begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be a great time with a lot of fun things,” Steven Carvalho, parks and recreation department director, said.
It’s also been a long while in coming. The parks commission “has been wanting to build a dog park for the last several years,” Carvalho said.
“I can’t give enough credit to the town council and the town manager to get us across the finish line,” he added.
Carvalho also credited the town forest commission, which manages the property, for reaching an accord that will let more people use the park for recreation.
“Finding the right spot was the most important thing,” Carvalho said. “We finally pinpointed a location we think will be a great park.”
The new layout will feature five walking trails, ranging from just under a quarter-mile to a mile-and-a-half long. They are named after prominent local residents, including former local officials Kevin and Betty Poirier and the late Tony Calcia. There are also new parking areas.
Signs will be installed that will include a QR code that hikers can scan for information. All in all, cost of the project came in under $100,000, taken from a trust fund dedicated to the town forest.
The dog park, intended for town residents, will have fenced-off areas with a surface of wood chips and structures for canines large and small to climb on. Rules are prominently posted reminding owners to — among other things — clean up after their pets.
Local resident Kevin McCarthy launched a fundraising effort early this year to support the dog park.
In a Facebook post announcing plans for it, McCarthy said, “We also plan to add benches to sit on and obstacles for the pooches to climb on and play.”
Saturday’s ceremonies will feature remarks by local officials and distribution of maps of the new trails.