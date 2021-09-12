NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will draft a bylaw that could allow it to tamp down speed limits on certain streets if citizens ask and officials think that it’s warranted.
The town’s bylaw subcommittee will be tasked with crafting a rule that adopts a state regulation that permits dropping the speed limit in business districts or thickly-settled areas to 25 mph but “limiting it in scope,” Councilor Andrew Shanahan told Wednesday’s meeting of the town council.
If any residents think a lower speed limit is needed, Shanahan said, they can petition through the traffic study advisory group. “The goal is to give residents a chance to appeal without going through the state,” he said.
The bylaw study committee, which Shanahan chairs, discussed the issue at its meeting earlier in the month at which members endorsed adopting the state law, “with certain caveats,” he said.
Under the bylaw, certain officials would be empowered to make the change, Shanahan said.
Adoption of the bylaw would not immediately change the current speed limits on any town streets.
