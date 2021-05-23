NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will honor a young science whiz and vote on the confirmation of a new town planner Monday, as well as get a recommendation on the budget from the finance committee.
The council will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 7 p.m. Members will meet in person in the lower level meeting room at town hall. However, due to pandemic restrictions, the public will not be allowed to attend. Instructions on how to participate in the meeting are on the town website, nattleboro.com.
The finance committee will offer its recommendations on the town budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The council held its public hearing on the $98.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2022 last week. A final vote is due next month.
Also on the agenda are three requests from the school committee for support for “statements of interest” to the state school building authority for Community and Amvet elementary schools, as well as the high school.
The council will pay tribute to North Attleboro High senior Aakash Sunkari, winner of the top prize in the state Science and Engineering fair. It will also vote on the confirmation of Nancy Durfee as new town planner.
The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on a bylaw that will place the solid waste department under the department of public works. It will also meet with the board of public works to fill a vacancy on that body.
Discussion of potential donations of property and funds will also be topics.
Also on the agenda is preparation for the annual review for Town Manager Michael Borg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.