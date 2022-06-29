NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A new post at town hall will be responsible for guiding residents through the town's social media, including a refurbished website.
Town councilors last week agreed to set aside $35,000 for a resident services representative who will work on a contract basis.
"As we roll out the new website," Town Manager Michael Borg told council members at their June 22 meeting, the representative will serve "as the ombudsman" for social media. Borg said the redesigned website is scheduled to debut on Friday.
Borg had originally proposed the post as full time but scaled that back. "At 20 hours per week," he said "that should provide enough funding for the year." The money will come from the town's free cash account.
Councilor Kathleen Prescott said the post was needed to go with the new website. "We need to have a different point of contact to drive people there."
Borg said the council's authorization -- which was approved unanimously -- will allow him to begin the hiring process.