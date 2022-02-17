NORTH ATTLEBORO — A program to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses could be underway by St. Patrick’s Day.
“This is a good program,” Town Manager Michael Borg told members of the town council at their regular meeting Wednesday. “It benefits the town and our small businesses.”
The council gave unanimous approval to the idea, which had already passed the council’s finance subcommittee.
The town will provide $30,150 in federal funding to get the effort off the ground but won’t have a hand in running it day to day, Borg said.
This would be the town’s first use of a portion of its $1.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“It’s good marketing for local businesses,” council President Justin Pare said.
Under the plan, customers who shop in participating local businesses would receive a $5 gift card with a purchase over $50. They could then use the card at other businesses that are part of the program.
Businesses will get promotional materials and other support and the cards will allow the town to see where the money is going. Eventually, Borg said, the program, would be entirely run by the businesses themselves.
March 17 will be the target date to launch the initiative, he said.