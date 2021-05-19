NORTH ATTLEBORO -- After scaling back its Memorial Day observances last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the town is planning a more colorful celebration this year.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, rites will feature several speakers, a car parade and color guards from the National Guard, the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, according to Rebecca Jennings, the town’s veterans services agent.
Observances will begin at Barrows Park, across from town hall and the site of the town’s memorials to those who served in Korea, Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm.
Speakers will include World War II veteran Caster Salemi, the town's oldest war veteran, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, town council President Keith Lapointe and retired Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Steve Travers, a local native.
Kevin Poirier, former state representative and retired town clerk, will perform his traditional reading of the order of Gen. John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans organization, establishing Memorial Day as a holiday in 1868.
It reads, in part: “The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
The car parade will proceed to Mt. Hope and St. Mary’s cemeteries to lay a wreath on the grave of Pvt. Own McGar, a North Attleboro native who was awarded the Medal of Honor for “gallantry in action” in Montana in 1876 during the Indian Wars. McGar died in 1921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.