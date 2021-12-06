NORTH ATTLEBORO — A brief service will mark the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor at town hall on Tuesday.
The ceremony, to be held in the lower level conference hall, will begin at 10 a.m. and will include the history of the event.
All who wish to attend are invited.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese warplanes, flying from aircraft carriers, carried out a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.
Some 2,400 Americans were killed in the raid. The attack drew a formerly reluctant United States into World War II.
The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt said the attack would cause Dec. 7 to be a “date that will live in infamy,” and called for a declaration of war by Congress.
North Attleboro traditionally marks the anniversary of the attack with a ceremony at town hall attended by veterans as well as local officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.