NORTH ATTLEBORO — A ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall lobby to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.
The assault on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii by Japanese bombers and torpedo planes came on on Dec. 7, 1941, and sank or heavily damaged 21 ships and destroyed or damaged 320 aircraft. Some 2,400 sailors, Marines and soldiers were killed. It also thrust the United States into World War II.
“Join us as we remember the day that will live in infamy and honor those we lost,” the invitation on the town’s website, nattleboro.com, reads.
The lobby has a display featuring a newspaper depicting the attack and photos from Pearly Harbor that day donated by the family of Edward “Shorty” Ruest. The North Attleboro resident and Navy veteran served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence during World War II.
Ruest, who died in 2011 at 89, was awarded 10 battle stars and was wounded twice in combat.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.