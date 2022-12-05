NA display case 1

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students have built a display cabinet honoring World War II veterans in the lobby at town hall.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall lobby to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.

The assault on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii by Japanese bombers and torpedo planes came on on Dec. 7, 1941, and sank or heavily damaged 21 ships and destroyed or damaged 320 aircraft. Some 2,400 sailors, Marines and soldiers were killed. It also thrust the United States into World War II.

