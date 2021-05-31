NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee plans to pick a new superintendent when it meets on Thursday.
Three finalists, all of whom are superintendents in other districts, were chosen from a field of 29 applicants, according to school board member Kathryn Hobbs, who chaired the 13-member search committee.
“We had a tremendous response to the superintendent job posting...,” Hobbs said in an email. The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents assisted the committee in the search.
The candidates are John Antonucci of Duxbury, Frank Tiano of Uxbridge and Peter Marano of Bellingham.
Antonucci has faced recent high-profile controversies in his Duxbury position over the actions of the school’s football coach and sexual assault allegations against a teacher dating from before he joined the school system.
Hobbs would not say if those incidents figured in the search committee’s deliberations.
The successful candidate will succeed Scott Holcomb, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring in August after leading local schools since 2017.
All three finalists will undergo final interviews — in person — at a special meeting of the school committee at the Woodcock Administration Building. Hobbs and Tasha Buzzell, another member of the search committee, will hold virtual meetings with the finalists’ home districts this week.
The committee will meet in person Thursday but the public will only be allowed to participate online. The interviews will begin at 6 p.m.
The search committee has conducted virtual sessions with members of the community and reviewed more than 400 responses to an online survey before making a selection of the finalists, Hobbs said
Antonucci has served as a superintendent for 16 years in various communities, mostly recently in Duxbury since 2017. He holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University, an MBA from Boston University and doctorate from Northeastern.
Marano has been superintendent for six years in Bellingham, where he’s also been a guidance counselor, middle school principal and high school administrator. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Assumption University along with a certificate of advanced graduate study. He is studying for his doctorate at New England University.
Tiano has been an assistant superintendent and superintendent, most recently holding the top job in Uxbridge since 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree from Bentley College and a master’s from Simmons. He received his doctorate in school leadership from UMass Lowell.
Antonucci has had to deal with a couple of issues in his most recent position that have garnered widespread notoriety.
Duxbury’s winning football coach, David Maimaron, was let go earlier this year after an investigation by Antonucci disclosed that players had used words such as “Auschwitz,” “rabbi” and “dreidel” as play-calling audibles during a March 12 game against Plymouth North. Antonucci denounced the language in a statement to the community and an investigation into the matter continues.
And a civil suit was filed against John Blake, a former gym teacher and hockey coach at the school, and the school district by the parents of former student Parker Foley, who died of a drug overdose last year at age 27.
The lawsuit alleges that Blake sexually assaulted Foley in the school in 2006 and that the school didn’t do enough to keep the student safe.
Blake has denied the allegations but he was terminated by the school district in April.
In a statement to the Duxbury School Committee, as reported by the Boston Herald, Antonucci said the school district and law enforcement had investigated allegations against Blake.
“At the end of an exhaustive independent investigation, our investigator, like the police and DA, was not able to find direct evidence of sexual abuse, but did conclude that Mr. Blake violated District policy. With those findings in hand, we immediately began termination proceedings with Mr. Blake. I can also report that Mr. Blake’s employment with the District terminated on April 1, 2021,” Antonucci said.
The Duxbury school district, in response to the lawsuit, has said it can’t be held liable for Foley’s death.
Hobbs declined to say if those questions came up during interviews with Antonucci or in discussions later.
“The conversations and interviews were held in executive session with the search committee. As such, I cannot comment on that question,” Hobbs wrote in an email. “The resumes of these finalists speak to the level of experience they each bring to the position.”
Antonucci was not the only candidate to face controversy during his tenure. A former Bellingham teacher and coach was sentenced to five years in jail in 2019, while Marano was superintendent, for multiple counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and enticement of a child under 16.
Scott M. McDonald was sentenced to 14 concurrent sentences of 2½ years in the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction after he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of enticing a child under 16. He also got 14 concurrent sentences of 2½ years, to be served when the previous sentence is completed, after he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
Information on how to participate in Thursday’s meeting online is available at the school department website.
