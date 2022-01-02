NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town will begin providing free, filtered water to residents on Monday at the public works department headquarters.
The Public Works Department's Water Division has constructed a kiosk for members of the public to have access to water free of PFAS, a chemical that has been detected in the town's water supply.
The kiosk at 49 Whiting St will begin operations at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Initially, the hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Monday through Thursday. "This may be changed based on needs and feedback from residents," the water department said in a notice posted on its website.
"Residents will need to bring their own containers to fill. There is no limit on the amount of water that can be taken, but please be mindful of others who may be waiting."
Certain groups -- including women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, children under a year old or persons with compromised immune systems -- are cautioned not to drink water with levels of PFAS deemed unsafe by state and federal agencies. "While intended for these subgroups, the kiosk is open to all North Attleboro and Plainville residents," the water division said. Plainville gets some of its drinking water from North Attleboro.
PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer goods, including rain gear, certain pesticides, carpeting and even makeup. Regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago in the United States. However, they still may be found in products imported from overseas.
The health effects of PFAS are not clear, although they are suspected of affecting fetal development and possibly increasing the risk of some cancers.
A notice was placed on the town’s department of public works website and letters were sent to water system customers in late July notifying them that PFAS levels above those allowed by state regulators had been found in tests of the town’s water.
DPW Director Mark Hollowell told the town council at the time that since the presence of the chemicals was first detected in one of the department’s wells nearly a year ago, that well was shut down. But when testing this spring showed more of the chemical, the department could not shut down a second affected well.
The state Department of Environmental Protection established maximum levels for chemicals last October at 20 parts per trillion (ppt), Hollowell said, well below the federal standard of 70 ppt. Hollowell emphasized to the councilors that the situation was not an emergency, there was no health threat to the general public and North Attleboro is not the only community with elevated levels of the chemicals found in testing.
Some 60 communities are in situations similar to North Attleboro’s, including Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield.
The vending machine plan is one part of the town’s response, Hollowell said at the time.
North Attleboro is already in the process of designing filter systems that will eliminate the chemicals from the town water using government aid. Work on one affected well is set to begin and work on a second could be finished in April of 2022.
This project was funded through a grant from the state DEP.
A dozen water systems in Massachusetts are getting grants totaling approximately $1.3 million to address elevated PFAS levels. North Attleboro’s share of the grant will be $150,000.
The town's kiosk will remain open until its water system meets the new DEP regulation for PFAS6.
Residents are asked to call 508-695-7790 with questions.
