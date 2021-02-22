NORTH ATTLEBORO — It won’t be quite like winning the lottery, but close.
Election commissions on Wednesday will chose the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the April 6 town election ballot.
Each candidate’s name will be printed and sealed in an envelope, according to Election Coordinator Pat Dolan. The envelopes will be drawn, opened and read aloud at the commissioners’ 5 p.m meeting. The order in which they are picked will be the order that the names will appear on the ballot.
Currently, there are a dozen candidates for the nine two-year terms on the town council. Those include seven incumbents. Council President Keith Lapointe and Councilor Mike Lennox have chosen not to run again.
There are also three candidates for two three-year terms on the Electric Commission.
The commission will post the order of the names on the doors of town hall after the drawing Wednesday and on the Elections page of the town website, nattleboro.com, on Thursday.
