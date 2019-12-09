NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is about to receive a $2 million state grant for infrastructure improvements to the downtown area.
Officials were not giving out details, but Economic Development Director Lyle Pirnie said there will be a “major announcement” Wednesday at town hall with state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Keneally.
The grant will come from the state’s MassWorks program.
The program is a competitive one with cities and towns applying for financial help to pay for infrastructure projects that can spur economic growth and the creation of affordable housing.
According to the state website, over $358 million in MassWorks grants have been given since 2015 to support 177 projects in 128 communities.
It states that MassWorks funding has helped add and preserve more than 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space while creating 29,000 full- and part-time jobs and 11,000 housing units, while leveraging more than $6.9 billion in private investment.
