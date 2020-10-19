NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will spend the next two years updating its master plan and will be seeking the public’s input.
Local planning officials will work with the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) staff on the revised document, which will serve as a guide to future land use and development.
Eric Arbeen, SRPEDD’s principal comprehensive planner, told last week’s town council meeting that the district has a new public outreach strategy to encourage the public to get involved in the process. There are plans for an active social media campaign, with online workshops, surveys and exercises.
“We want to do as much as we can to make as many connections as possible,” he said.
Arbeen spoke remotely to the council, which was meeting partly in person at town hall and partly online.
“How do you get public participation in a pandemic?” Marie Clarner, planning board chairwoman, asked.
“We will be reaching out and we’ll be happy to do that. It will take a lot of work to get public participation. There’s a learning curve,” she added, but “we’ll do the best we can as we go along.”
Town Manager Michael Borg agreed that having the public as part of the process would be vital.
“We have to double our efforts to get some community input. Any plan will have to have public input to be viable.”
The new document will also address the issue of affordable housing. Currently, according to town officials, only 3.5 percent of local housing falls in the affordable category as defined by the state, which has set a target of 10 percent for communities in the commonwealth.
Councilor Darius Gregory noted that without a plan, the town is vulnerable to builders who might try to push development the town doesn’t want.
The contract with SRPEDD will cost $40,000 over the two-year stretch, almost all of which will be paid for by grants, council President Keith Lapointe noted.
The town last updated its master plan in 2014. The nearly 240-page plan is available on the town’s website.
Councilors were upbeat about the prospects for a revision of the plan. Council Vice President Justin Pare, however, said two years seemed like a long time. Clarner said part of the reason it takes so long is “to engage lots of people.”
The next town council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26. Lapointe said that since the town hall will be open for early voting at that point, the council will be seeking alternate space and may be able to include members of the public in the audience in person.
