NORTH ATTLEBORO — The public works department has hired an engineering firm to upgrade two well stations so fluoride can be added to the water there.
It will also give the health department monthly reports on fluoride levels to address concerns the town water supply is not getting a full dose.
The announcement came Tuesday evening at a joint meeting between the board of health and board of public works.
The meeting was called after public works disclosed in a newspaper advertisement that it had not been putting the full dose of fluoride in the water since 2008.
Voters mandated fluoride in a 2000 vote.
Director Mark Hollowell said that the design work for the Kelly and Adamsdale wells will cost about $44,000 and construction will run the tab to as much as $400,000.
He said the construction costs are rough estimates until the design work determines a more definitive number.
Construction could start as soon as May or June, he said, and will be paid for by money the water department has left over from a past lawsuit settlement.
The well stations need to be expanded and outfitted with ventilation, heating, air conditioning, and equipment in order to properly handle fluoride as it is added to the water.
The town’s biggest station, Whiting Street, is more modern and already has the proper equipment. It has been getting the full dose of fluoride all along.
The recent disclosure regarding fluoride led to criticism that public works had kept the information secret. The ad had also suggested another vote on fluoride, which had been a highly contentious issue for years.
Hollowell said his board never knew about the lack of fluoride because he never made a request to fix it. Well pumps had been damaged because the wells lacked the proper facilities for adding fluoride.
“It was an oversight,” he said, adding there were administrative changes at the time.
Board of public works Chairman Michael Thompson said he was the one who made the suggestion of floating the idea of another vote on fluoridation, but added he did so only to start a discussion of the issue.
Health board Chairman John Donohue said the board strongly supports having the full dose of fluoride in the water.
He said fluoridating the town’s drinking water was strongly supported by voters in 2000 referendum. The vote was 56 to 39 percent in favor, with 70 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
“You have to follow the will of the people and they spoke loud and clear that day,” Donohue said.
Health board members said they were satisfied with the actions public works is taking on fluoride and Donohue and member Jonathan Maslen said they fully support the DPW.
The state recommends that fluoride levels of .7 parts per million parts of water be added to help strengthen teeth and prevent decay.
Hollowell said random testing showed that different parts of town were getting different amounts because DPW stopped putting fluoride in water from the Kelly, Adamsdale and Hillman wells in 2008. That was because it was causing mechanical problems.
He said when all wells are on line, some parts of town, such as High Street, were getting the full .7 parts per million, but the Kelley Boulevard area was getting .35, and Old Post Road .12.
“We’re not getting a full dose,” he said.
Thompson said DPW would pay for fluoride pills for anyone not getting the full dose who wants them.
Donohue said the point of the meeting was to rectify the situation and not to criticize public works.
Maslen said he was irritated to read so much criticism of DPW in newspaper articles and editorials.
“What happened happened. The question is what happens from here,” he said.
Hollowell said he’s a “big boy” and can take the criticism.
“I want people to know, everything I do, I do for the town of North Attleboro,” he said.
There were only a few people in the audience for the meeting, and they were there for an unrelated matter before the health board.
