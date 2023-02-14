NAHS building

North Attleboro High School is 50 years old.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Despite some opposition, a study will move forward to look into whether the high school should be renovated, added onto or a new school built.

Town council members Monday night voted 8-1, with Mark Gould dissenting, to transfer $2 million to a school building committee to pay for a feasibility study.