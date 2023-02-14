NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Despite some opposition, a study will move forward to look into whether the high school should be renovated, added onto or a new school built.
Town council members Monday night voted 8-1, with Mark Gould dissenting, to transfer $2 million to a school building committee to pay for a feasibility study.
Council members two weeks ago voted unanimously to forward to the finance committee the request, and the finance committee voted 5 to 1 to back it.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority requires such a study before committing any state financial aid for school building work. Most school systems get around 50% of project costs paid by the state.
"If we say no, it effectively ends this project," said councilor John Simmons, who chairs the fincom. "The town will not be able to move forward paying on our own. We need state assistance."
Simmons pointed out the study will help determine the state reimbursement level besides the scope of the project.
"This study will let us know what our options are," he said.
Simmons noted the council had set aside $1 million in the capital stabilization fund for the purpose. The other $1 million will come from a reserve fund known as free cash that is made up of mostly unanticipated surplus funds.
Also, Simmons said that the study will be put out for competitive bidding and bids are expected to come in less than the $2 million. "This is not the cost of the study," he said.
Councilor Kathleen Prescott brought up a recent study that found all schools need millions of dollars in work.
"Are we still making the right decision moving forward with the high school?" she asked.
Some residents have questioned why a new elementary school isn't being pursued instead of a high school.
The town had asked the MSBA to back a new elementary and high school, but it only supported the high school.
"They felt this was our need," Simmons said.
"We're tackling a lot of things," Superintendent John Antonucci said. "I one-hundred percent support this high school project. This is a game changing project that will impact every student."
A new elementary school likely is needed as well down the road, school and town officials acknowledge.
"I want to see both done," Simmons said, adding he intends to listen to taxpayers. "For some, any potential increase in taxes will be too much for them."
Gould said he favored a study but opposed the price tag, and had urged residents to attend the meeting. "Many people reached out to me and voiced these same concerns."
He suggested sending out a request for proposals for a study "rather than starting negotiating at the top of the scale. I'm not convinced we need a $2 million study."
Gould unsuccessfully recommended $1.5 million.
"Taxpayers have to live on a budget and so should their government," Gould said, mentioning seniors on fixed incomes. "We can't afford to alienate them."
Town Manager Michael Borg said there is the likelihood architectural firms will bid low for the study to get their foot in the door for the design work.
Costs for the study had been in the $1 million to $2 million-plus range but the $2 million figure was settled on and within state guidelines.
"It is my opinion, and I know a lot of people feel the same way, the need for this town is not a high school" but elementary school, Lori Long said.
Former longtime board of health and RTM member John Donohue backed the study money.
"There is a giant need in town when it comes to school buildings," said Donohue, a former town school food services director, noting most schools were built in the 1950s and '60s. The high school is about half a century old. "The $2 million opens the door to get over $100 million" in state aid.
Councilor Daniel Donovan called that a "pretty good return on investment."
Joe Spinelli, a parent who moved from Attleboro and works in the building facilities field, also supported the study.
"It is a generational investment in town," Spinelli said, expressing concerns with the local schools losing more students to vocational and private schools. "Make this a desirable place. All costs are going to do is continue going up."
Council President Justin Pare sits on the school board as a nonvoting member.
"If we don't do this now, it won't happen for a long time," Pare said. "It's a smart investment in our future."