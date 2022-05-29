NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A new part-time worker in town hall could help the town keep up with its social media platforms.
Town Manager Michael Borg is asking the town council to approve a one-year contract for a person to work 20 hours per week. Among other things, the new post would be responsible for monitoring the town's website, Facebook and Twitter.
"It would not create a new employee, there would be no benefits," Borg said.
Instead, the post of residential service representative would be paid for with $35,000 from the town's so-called free cash account, made up from savings from previous years.
Borg withdrew an earlier proposal to create a new permanent position in the manager's office.
"If it's wildly successful, we may reexamine it a later date," Borg told members of the town council at their regular meeting last Monday.
The new representative would monitor the town's accounts for people with complaints and issues they want dealt with, Borg said. "We want this individual to reach out to those people, be proactive in our communications.
Councilors did not debate the proposal but referred it to the finance sub-committee.