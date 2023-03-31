North Attleboro Town Hall
Buy Now

North Attleboro Town Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be plenty of people on the ballot for Tuesday’s town election. The question is whether there will be plenty of voters to decide which candidates to elect.

Voter turnout has been in the single digits in recent years and a change to a town council-style of government doesn’t seem to be changing that.