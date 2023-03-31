NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be plenty of people on the ballot for Tuesday’s town election. The question is whether there will be plenty of voters to decide which candidates to elect.
Voter turnout has been in the single digits in recent years and a change to a town council-style of government doesn’t seem to be changing that.
There are 13 people running for nine town council seats and six competing for two school committee posts.
There are also four people running unopposed for other town offices.
Former council President Keith Lapointe said he believes the change from selectmen to a town manager and town council “has been a huge success” as far as governing goes.
But he admits there hasn’t been a boost in voter turnout.
He said that may be because things are going well in town.
“When things are going well, voters are less motivated,” Lapointe said. “But, there are big decisions coming and big investments needed, so, as always, complacency is a problem.”
Some of those big decisions involve what are called capital improvements, such as a possible new high school, a new fire station, upgrades to the water plant and others.
The 13 candidates for council include six incumbents: Darius Gregory, John Simmons, Mark Gould, Daniel Donovan, Andrea Slobogan and Andrew Shanahan.
School committee member John Costello is trying to make the jump to town council while Charles Dobre-Badobre, Blake Buchanan, Aidan Prescott, Rachel Cady-Welch and Patricia St. Pierre round out the ballot.
Below are brief profiles of some of the candidates.
Gregory, Buchanan, Cady-Welch and St. Pierre did not submit information to The Sun Chronicle by deadline.