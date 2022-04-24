NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members will consider funding for contracts for three municipal unions at their meeting Monday.
The town has been in negotiations with several town unions over the past few months.
Monday night, funding for the first year of contracts with the police patrolmen’s union, public safety dispatchers and municipal employees will be on the council’s agenda.
Councilors will also hear a report from the council’s finance subcommittee on a request from Town Manager Michael Borg to use leftover funds from a variety of bonded capital projects to begin work on replacement of the heating and cooling system at police headquarters.
The leftover sums are from some 20 projects funded through borrowing over the years, approved by representative town meeting before the town changed its form of government in 2019. They range from over $80,000 remaining from school fire alarm upgrades in 2011 to $145 from an article for a replacement van, approved in 2014. These are projects the town has completed or has paid for in full, Borg explained to the councilors at a meeting last month.
That total comes to nearly $292,000, Borg told council members, allowing the hiring of a project manager and beginning design work. “This lowers the cost of the project in the future,” Borg said. He added, however, that the “project is looking at significant delays in hiring and vendors.” Total cost of the HVAC replacement, he said, is $2.3 million. The replacement work will be included in the town’s capital improvement budget.
The police department moved into a former factory building at 102 South Washington St. in 2004. Borg said the system was examined recently and “it is failing” and must be replaced. It’s an “integral piece of the envelope,” he said.
Councilors will also be given an update on improvements to town recreation fields now underway.
The meeting, set for 7 p.m. at town hall, will be shown on North TV, the town’s cable access channel, as well as the official town Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nattleboro.