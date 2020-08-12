NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Manager Michael Borg has only been on the job since March, but it seems his new bosses like him.
Borg underwent a “trial by fire,” Councilor Adam Scanlon told him as the town council conducted its first performance evaluation of the first person to hold the post under the town’s new charter.
Other councilors also praised the former Army officer for meeting the challenge of drafting a budget and dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in his first few months on the job.
“You were thrown into one heck of a situation,” Councilor Michael Lennox told Borg, adding that he appreciated how he had handled himself. Lennox noted, however, that doing a job evaluation now “is a little like doing a review of the first quarter of a football game.”
At the outset of Monday night’s formal review, conducted as a virtual online meeting, Borg told the councilors any success he’d had in his first months on the job “was nothing but a team effort.”
He added that he’d decline the offer of a raise if the council made it Monday night. Considering the ongoing financial issues facing the town, “it would be disingenuous on my part to accept any offer of an increase at this time.”
Borg was hired this year at an annual salary of $170,000.
Council President Keith Lapointe told Borg, “The leadership you demonstrated during budget process can’t be overlooked.” He noted Borg had presented the council with multiple budget options that allowed it to plan and adapt.
While Borg wasn’t tasked with any specific goals when he was hired, he did outline some for the future for the councilors Monday night.
Besides such broad ambitions as developing sustainable economic growth and establishing “good governance,” Borg said he has some specific accomplishments in mind.
They range from modernizing the town’s payroll system by mandating direct deposit of paychecks and biweekly pay — a reform already initiated that the manager said will save the town $17,000 a year — to realigning some town departments.
Falls Pond and Whiting’s Pond, for example, where the town maintains beach facilities, should be under the authority of the parks and recreation department, rather than the conservation commission, which has no budget to maintain them, he said.
Councilors agreed to discuss those and other priorities at their next meeting.
