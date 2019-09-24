NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council Monday took time out to honor the late Timothy “Tippy” Coyle, a longtime former town employee who died Saturday.
Councilors offered condolences to his relatives and noted his and his family’s dedication to North Attleboro.
Coyle, 77, was a mechanic for the public works department, a call firefighter, a park commissioner and game warden.
His brother Jack Coyle was the police chief for many years.
