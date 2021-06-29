NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the town council, including three newcomers, will be sworn in Wednesday evening in a ceremony at town hall.
Justin Pare, the council’s vice president during its first term under the town’s new charter, will take over the Joseph W. Martin Gavel as president of the body, a position he got as the top vote-getter in the April town election.
Martin, R-North Attleboro, served as speaker of the House of Representatives in the late 1940s and early ‘50s and his family bequeathed one of his gavels to the town.
Incumbent John Simmons, who placed second in the April balloting, will become the council’s vice president.
Councilors Jo Ann Cathcart, Darius Gregory and Kathleen Prescott were all re-elected to new two-year terms in the first election since the town’s government overhaul two years ago.
It replaced the board of selectmen and representative town meeting with a nine-member council and town manager.
Andrew Shanahan won a full term in April. He was appointed in January to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Adam Scanlon, who won election as the state representative for the district.
Joining the council for the first time will be Andrea Slobogan and Mark Gould. Returning to town government will be Patrick Reynolds, a former member of the board of selectmen who placed fourth in the council voting.
The public ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
