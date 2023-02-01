NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is moving toward taking the next step in getting a new high school.
Council members Monday night voted unanimously to forward to the finance committee a request for $2 million to pay for a feasibility study for the project.
The present high school is 50 years old.
The study is required by the Massachusetts School Building Authority before the state would come through with any financial backing.
“It’s the next step in the process,” Town Manager Michael Borg said.
Half the $2 million is proposed to come from a capital stabilization fund and the rest from free cash, a main town reserve funded by surplus revenue.
“I think this is one of the most exciting things I’m working on,” school Superintendent John Antonucci said of a new high school. “I think it will be incredible for the community too.”
Antonucci said costs for the study had been in the $1 million to $2 million-plus range.
“We settled on this being realistic” for North Attleboro, he said of the $2 million figure.
Councilor Mark Gould had mixed feelings.
“I’m definitely in favor of doing a feasibility study,” Gould said, but added he had concerns with the price tag.
Council President Justin Pare noted funds were set aside in the capital stabilization fund for the purpose.