North Attleboro Town Hall
Buy Now

North Attleboro Town Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — In what has become a January tradition, the town council and school committee will meet in joint session Monday to hear a presentation on the town’s fiscal outlook for the year ahead.

Town Manager Michael Borg is scheduled to give his annual budget briefing as well as a long range fiscal forecast when the boards meet at North Attleboro Middle School Cafetorium at 7 p.m.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.