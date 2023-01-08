NORTH ATTLEBORO — In what has become a January tradition, the town council and school committee will meet in joint session Monday to hear a presentation on the town’s fiscal outlook for the year ahead.
Town Manager Michael Borg is scheduled to give his annual budget briefing as well as a long range fiscal forecast when the boards meet at North Attleboro Middle School Cafetorium at 7 p.m.
The meeting is part of the months-long budget process for the town.
Councilors are scheduled to see the preliminary proposed budget for the town at their meeting scheduled for Feb. 14. The school committee heard a presentation on next year’s operating budget at their meeting in December.
Councilors typically vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in June.
North Attleboro’s current $102.1 million operating budget went into effect in July.
Monday’s meeting will be shown on North TV’s cable channel and repeated throughout the week. It will also be available to subscribers on demand.
