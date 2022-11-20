NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors are scheduled to vote on a number of controversial measures when they meet Monday night for their regular meeting.
According to the agenda for the 7 p.m. session at town hall, the council will take up a so-called “smart zoning” law that would create an overlay district to permit multifamily housing, including affordable units.
Known as a 40R district after the state law that encourages it, the bylaw allows housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion, thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
Marcus Partners of Boston has proposed a 300–unit complex on Kelley Boulevard that would include affordable units under the 40R law. The land was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area called Stix Fun Center.
Neighbors of the proposed development have raised concerns at public hearings on the law about traffic and the project’s potential impact on the town’s infrastructure. A discussion and vote is on the agenda.
Also scheduled for discussion and a vote is a bylaw proposed by the planning board that would prohibit new mobile home parks and self-storage facilities in town.
Town Manager Michael Borg has proposed allowing sale of alcohol at certain events — farmers markets and charitable fundraising — with prior approval of the town’s licensing board and his office as well. The council is scheduled to continue discussion on the proposal Monday night after one councilor objected to taking the proposal up at all.
Police Chief Richard McQuade spoke in opposition to that change at the Nov. 7 meeting of the council. He said his department is still understaffed and this change would put an extra burden on the force. The town currently bans alcohol on town property. “To remove it or adjust it would be a bad idea,” he said. “If we overturn this bylaw I don’t think we are putting out a good quality of life message.”
Councilor Mark Gould argued at the Nov. 7 meeting that under the town’s “strong police chief” rules, it is the chief who can make changes in police regulations, not the town manager. Council President Justin Pare called for the discussion to be continued to Monday night’s meeting.
