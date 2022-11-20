North Attleboro golf range kelley boulevard
Buy Now

The golf range located at 582 Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro is eyed for a housing project.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors are scheduled to vote on a number of controversial measures when they meet Monday night for their regular meeting.

According to the agenda for the 7 p.m. session at town hall, the council will take up a so-called “smart zoning” law that would create an overlay district to permit multifamily housing, including affordable units.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.