NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors will get a briefing on next year’s proposed budget at their meeting Wednesday night.
Town Manager Michael Borg told the council in January that all town departments would start their financial planning for fiscal year 2023 with “zero-based budgets.”
The town’s current operating budget is $98.6 million.
Along with the budget briefing, councilors will hear a report from its finance subcommittee on funding for a revised buy-local program proposed by Borg. The town manager is seeking a transfer of $30,150 in federal aid funding for the program.
Under the plan, the town will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act, intended to help local businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19, to set up a gift card program that will encourage shoppers to buy at participating local businesses.
Also on the agenda is the acceptance of a $165,733 bequest to the town from the Muriel R. Jones Trust.
Councilors will also be asked to approve appointments to local boards and committees and hear reports from its subcommittees.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at town hall. The meeting will be broadcast on North TV local cable channel.