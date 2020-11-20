NORTH ATTLEBORO — Monday’s town council meeting will get off to an early start, likely run long and probably be the last one for one of its original members.
The session, which will be held online in accordance with the state’s coronavirus guidelines, will get underway at 6:30 p.m., a half-hour earlier than usual.
The main topic at the meeting will be a tax classification hearing for this fiscal year. It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The early start will allow the council to take care of other business before the hearing gets underway.
At the hearing, the board of assessors will meet with the council and present its data to set property tax rates.
The town has maintained separate rates for homes and businesses since 2018, after voters approved a large tax increase. Officials had promised the dual system to mitigate the impact of the increase.
The current dual rate means about 18 percent of the tax burden is shifted from homeowners to businesses, the same as the year before.
The town’s current tax rate is $14.35 per $1,000 valuation for residential properties and $17.56 for commercial and industrial land. Both are among the lowest in the area among communities that charge dual rates.
The meeting is likely to be the last for council member Adam Scanlon, who was elected state representative in the Nov. 3 election. Scanlon’s term does not officially end until July, but he said earlier this month he planned on stepping down to allow a new member to be appointed. He said he would stay on the council until the tax hearing.
Also on the agenda Monday night is confirmation of a new town planner, Jennifer Carloni, who will replace Nancy Runkle, who is retiring.
