NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council is considering new rules that would govern the way storm water is dealt with, including requiring permits for new sump pumps.
The rules, intended to reduce the amount of rain water that ends up in the sewage system, have run into some opposition from residents and other town officials. The council is studying possible changes.
Councilor Jo Ann Cathcart, chairwoman of the bylaw subcommittee, said the matter will be taken up at the next meeting.
She said the proposal could be referred back to the conservation commission’s engineers for corrections.
At a Sept. 11 hearing before the council there were complaints about a permit requirement for new sump pump connections to the sewer system.
There were suggestions the regulations should apply to just businesses and not houses.
Former town meeting member Bob Nerz said homeowners are unlikely to apply for permits and the regulation would be unenforceable.
Council Vice President Justin Pare also said there is a question about making the appointed conservation commission the committee in charge of enforcement rather than the elected board of public works.
He said the public hearing on the matter was left open so it can be reconvened after changes are made by the bylaw subcommittee.
Some type of regulations must be adopted, he said, because they are required by state law.
The regulations are aimed at controlling runoff during rain storms and preventing pollution from getting into the the runoff.
