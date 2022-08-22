NORTH ATTLEBORO — A veteran local official who served in posts ranging from RTM member to interim town administrator has resigned from the town council.

Council President Justin Pare announced JoAnn Cathcart’s resignation at Monday’s town council session. He did not give a reason for the resignation.

