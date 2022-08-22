NORTH ATTLEBORO — A veteran local official who served in posts ranging from RTM member to interim town administrator has resigned from the town council.
Council President Justin Pare announced JoAnn Cathcart’s resignation at Monday’s town council session. He did not give a reason for the resignation.
Dan Donovan, who placed 10th in the voting for nine council members in last year’s election, becomes the newest councilor, as provided for in the town charter.
Cathcart, 73, was elected to the first town council in 2019 when North Attleboro changed its form of government from representative town meeting and board of selectmen to the council-town manager system.
Prior to that, Cathcart had been, among other things, an RTM member, chair of the finance committee, chair of the personnel board, interim veterans agent, interim head of the building department, assistant to the assistant town administrator and interim administrator. She also chaired the council’s finance subcommittee.
She took on the interim administrator post while selectmen looked for a permanent replacement after Town Administrator Mark Fisher retired in 2015.
Cathcart served as a holder of institutional memories of the town and town government. During a debate on changing the town seal earlier this year, she was the one who recalled that the classical white-gowned figure in the center of the image was dubbed “Helen” by town hall employees.
