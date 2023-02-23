NORTH ATTLEBORO — Patrick Reynolds got an early start in local politics nine years ago when he became the town’s youngest selectman at the age of 18 while a senior in high school.
Reynolds, now 27, moved on to the town council two years ago.
However, after seven years helping oversee the town, he is stepping away from local government service.
He was the only one of the nine council members to decide not to take out nomination papers for the April 4 annual town election.
Reynolds previously served five years on, and chaired, the board of selectmen. He ran for state representative in 2020 but was defeated by Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro in the Democratic primary.
“While I plan to continue helping the community, I believe now is the time to make space for new ideas and perspectives to the evolving challenges that face our community,” Reynolds said in an email statement.
“When I first ran for selectman nine years ago, my advertisement had a picture of me in front of the decrepit factory building on East Street. This building symbolized the direction of North Attleboro as a place where things used to be,” Reynolds said. “When I met voters, I spoke about the need to reform the way our town government operated and fix the systemic funding crisis that was crippling our municipal service and public schools.
“After being elected, I worked with many excellent colleagues in elected office and town administration to solve these problems. And we succeeded,” Reynolds added. “Nine years later, the old factory building is gone, we have a new form of town government, and we are expanding municipal services rather than cutting them.”
Another key reason the councilor cites for leaving office is his job as a Providence-based attorney.
“Now I plan to dedicate more time to my job as an attorney representing disabled veterans who are denied the care and benefits they deserve,” Reynolds said.
He thanked the town for “believing in me and taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid who wanted to make a difference in his community.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you and to be a witness to the incredible progress and accomplishments that so many have contributed to in our community.
Reynolds helped lead the Unite for North campaign for the tax hike via a Proposition 2 1/2 budget override in 2018. It increased funding for local schools and town services after years of cuts.
Also while a selectman, he supported government reform through a new town charter, and more empty factories downtown were revitalized into new housing and commercial space.
A North Attleboro High School graduate, Reynolds attended Northeastern University School of Law after Providence College.
Before launching his inaugural run for public office in 2013, he had experience with political campaigns. He had volunteered for U.S. Sen. Scott Brown’s campaign, Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s presidential bid, and Charlie Baker’s gubernatorial campaign.
There will be at least another new council member as Kathleen Prescott pulled papers for council but returned them for a run for school committee.
