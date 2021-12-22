NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town hall will close at noon on Thursday and will be closed all of Friday, Christmas Eve, for the Christmas holiday, according to the town’s official website.
Customarily, town offices are open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing at noon on Fridays.
Only one public meeting is scheduled on Thursday. The retirement board will meet at 9 a.m. at its offices at 500 East Washington St. No municipal meetings are scheduled for Friday or Monday.
