NORTH ATTLEBORO — Patricia McNielly will serve as acting town clerk while the town searches for a permanent replacement for Kevin Poirier, who has retired.
It was one of several personnel moves Town Manager Michael Borg announced at this week’s virtual town council meeting.
Poirier stepped down earlier this month at the end of his second three-year term. He was the community’s last elected town clerk as the office became an appointed one under the charter adopted two years ago.
Borg said the position has been advertised.
McNielly has served in the town clerk’s office for nearly three decades.
Borg also announced that Michal Gallagher, assistant town manager, has announced his retirement.
He has served in the post since July 2020 but for four years before that was town administrator under the former government format and interim town manager. That post has also been advertised.
Borg also told the council that he expects to have a candidate for police chief to replace the retiring John Reilly by early May.
