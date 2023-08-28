NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Manager Michael Borg has been given a four-year contract extension in a unanimous vote by the town council.
Borg, who was hired in January 2020 as the town’s first town manager, also was given the mutual option of a fifth year, council President Justin Pare said.
Borg started out making $170,000 and his salary for this year is $191,375.
The contract extension comes after Borg was recently given a favorable review from council members.
“In addition to the strong overall review, the fact that we signed a long-term extension really shows the support TM Borg has for the long-term from the North Attleboro Town Council,” Pare said.
Overall, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, Borg met the performance expectations of the council.
On the scale of 0-3 (0 being unsatisfactory, 1 needs improvement, 2 meets performance expectations, and 3 exceeds performance expectations), Borg’s average score was 2.1 for the evaluation period.
“It’s also important to note that in no area of performance measurement did Mr. Borg score below” meeting expectations, Pare said, “which shows he delivered a consistent and well-rounded performance in FY23.”
Borg scored the highest in areas of service and support to the council, budget preparation and administration, and goal setting and achievement.
“The commentary received from individual councilors strongly aligned with these scores,” Pare said.
For budget process and efficient management and use of town funds, multiple councilors highlighted that as a strength, as it has been for multiple years, he added.
“Mr. Borg has helped secure savings through changing the town’s health insurance plans, consolidated departments resulting in more streamlined efficient services, thought outside the box with the location of the regional food distribution network getting the most bang for the buck with the town’s Covid relief money, successfully negotiated union contracts with all the town’s unions with an eye on retention and education, is working closely with the school department on the MSBA school project, was part of the team working to revamp the town’s trash program, and is continually investing in the town’s existing infrastructure,” Pare said.
In the area of innovative planning, Borg’s “forward-thinking approach to community growth” was exemplified by the repurposing of the Fisher College building into a senior center and regional food pantry, alongside the support provided to a well-known local business — a child daycare — that leases space within the facility, Pare said.
Borg “partnered with the town council throughout this process, securing and ensuring council buy in to the plan,” he said.
The town manager scored slightly lower in the areas of managerial skills, public relations and customer service, and human resources management.
“The commentary received from councilors aligned with this slightly lower score while providing areas of focus for developmental opportunities,” Pare said.
Some councilors expressed communication and collaboration with councilors, departments, and businesses as a development opportunity.
“This includes better responsiveness to councilors, and seeking ways to foster better relationships with councilors and department heads to drive greater efficiency and collaboration,” Pare said.
Improve coordination
Along the same lines, another councilor mentioned there is an opportunity to improve coordination between different boards, specifically in the realm of economic growth, he added.
Also, a couple of councilors indicated the streetscapes program is an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and communication between the town and its residents and businesses. The program is a proposal to reshape the downtown.
“At times it can appear that Mr. Borg spends excess time defending ideas and may instead find it better to have an earlier acceptance of public and council feedback,” Pare said.
At a recent council meeting, singled out Borg’s “skills, passion and energy.”
“It’s been a very busy year,” Borg said. “We set out to accomplish a lot of things.”
Borg mentioned upgrading town computer systems and the town website, customer service training, the town’s favorable bond rating, obtaining several grants, security enhancements, economic growth, and “responsible town budgets.”