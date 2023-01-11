NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town manager says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about North Attleboro’s fiscal future as local officials begin the annual budget process.
Speaking to members of the town council and school committee at the annual joint fiscal forecast meeting, Michael Borg warned there were challenges ahead caused by rising costs and inflation.
Nevertheless, he told the officials at the nearly two-hour session at the middle school Monday night, that, even with the possibility of recession, “It’s a great day to be in North Attleboro.”
Some of the challenges facing the community in the coming fiscal year will be how to pay for a number of major projects on the horizon, Borg said, including a new fire station, building projects at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School and a potential replacement for North Attleboro High, a project the town is working on with state financing authorities.
“It’s one of the things that keep me up at night,” he said.
Borg also pointed to the need to attract new businesses and expand the tax base. “We have to grow the town,” he said.
Some of the strategies will include a new town master plan, undergoing revisions now, and improving the downtown area, which will be subject to public meetings.
The town will also need to update its zoning bylaws, some of which are dated, Borg said. The town has been promoting so-called “smart zoning” that would allow mixed commercial and residential uses.
Emerald Square, the recently sold shopping mall, will play a part in the town’s plans, as it represents $1 million in property taxes, Borg said. The town has been in contact with developers who have discussed building apartments in the closed Sears store at the north end of the mall. Borg said he’s also been in touch with high-tech businesses in Cambridge about moving to the mall, now at 60% capacity.
“The mall is part of the fabric of how we go forward,” he said.
Borg said he is aiming at a “level services budget” and has been urging department heads to seek any grant money that might be available.
He mentioned that North Attleboro was recently named one of the hottest real estate markets in the country but noted that building permit applications have fallen off in recent months due to rising interest rates.
Nevertheless, he said new growth is a positive force for town revenue.
He told the council, school board and other officials of the need to press elected representatives, both state and federal, who “might be sitting on any uncommitted funds.”
Borg said a preliminary budget will go to the council’s finance subcommittee by April and tThe council will vote on a final figure in June for the fiscal 2024 budget year, which begins in July.