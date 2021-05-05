NORTH ATTLEBORO — Detective Lt. Richard McQuade has been chosen the town’s new police chief.
Town Manager Michael Borg confirmed Wednesday that he has appointed McQuade to succeed Police Chief John Reilly, who is retiring.
The appointment must be confirmed by town council, said Borg, adding that he will make a presentation to the council Monday.
McQuade, 48, started as a police dispatcher 23 years ago and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant in 2019. He has also served as chief of the detective unit and as a police court prosecutor.
Borg said he chose McQuade from a field of 17 applicants that included local police officers and officers from out-of-town departments.
“I found that he was extremely well qualified,” Borg said.
The town manager said the candidates went through a background check and he interviewed them before selecting McQuade.
“He is the best candidate for the department. He will make a huge difference in our community,” Borg said.
The town manager said he would go into more detail about his decision when he speaks to the town council.
After serving as a patrol officer for several years, McQuade spent four years in the detective division before being promoted to a patrol sergeant in 2018.
Reilly, who became chief in 2011, is retiring next month after a 33-year career. He will work with McQuade during the transition period.
