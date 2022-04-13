NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town Manager Michael Borg has presented a budget that tops $100 million for the first time in North Attleboro history.
Borg told town councilors in his budget message Monday night that the fiscal year 2023 budget of $102.1 million, 3% above the current spending plan, is “conservative.”
“I’m presenting to you a balanced budget for the first time over $100 million,” he told councilors, noting that department heads had cut their budget requests “in areas where it made sense. Every department gave everything they could.”
Borg also praised the budget process cooperation he had seen from the school department. At $50.1 million, a 4.1% increase, the school operating budget, along with meals, transportation and crossing guard salaries, represents nearly half of the town total, Borg said. While there were disagreements, he said, working with Superintendent John Antonucci, “at the end of the day we came to a very good agreement.”
Over the next several weeks, department heads will present their budget requests before the council’s finance subcommittee before a public hearing on the final budget on May 9. The full council will vote on the budget in June, before the new fiscal year begins in July.
The town’s tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — is $67.8 million, set by state law, and about two-thirds of the budget. The balance will come from local receipts — auto excise, meals and hotel taxes — and state aid, a sum that Borg noted has not been decided on Beacon Hill yet, but should be about 24% of the total.
“This is a level services budget. We have cut no services,” Borg said, adding that the town’s workforce has been maintained.
“The town is on a very solid footing,” Borg told the councilors, though he added inflation remains a concern and will affect everything from public works projects to police salaries.
Borg said the town’s bond rating has been raised by Standard and Poor to AA+ with a stable outlook, which will allow North Attleboro to borrow at a more favorable rate.
The town is nearing the end of its contract with Waste Management, he said, and “we are going to take a good hard look at how trash is done.” But for now, Borg said, the town will be able to maintain stable rates.
He also cited new businesses that have moved or will be moving to town. Native Sun, the town’s first recreational marijuana outlet, has opened on Route 1 and Pawtucket Credit Union is beginning construction on its first location in Massachusetts at the corner of Chestnut and East Washington streets.
“North Attleboro is a hot commodity today,” Borg said.
The town’s largest individual property taxpayer, Emerald Square, will be sold soon, he predicted. The Route 1 shopping mall has been in receivership since late 2020 and one of its original anchor stores, Sears, closed a year ago. The town’s planned revised zoning, which could allow mixed use along Route 1, could help that transition along and slow the mall’s slide in value.
Borg is also proposing $9.4 in capital spending this year — including a feasibility study for a new fire station — that he hopes to cover as much as possible with free cash funds.