NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council on Wednesday held its annual public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, with just one resident speaking but in strong opposition.
The $105.8 million budget proposed by Town Manager Michael Borg calls for eight new positions, half of those police officers.
The budget represents a $3.75 million, or 3.67%, hike over this year’s spending.
Borg contends projected revenue can pay for the new positions, six of which would be full time and two part time.
The other two full-timers would be a joint facilities director shared with the schools and a resident services representative, the latter of which is now part time. The part-time jobs would be assistants for animal control and human resources.
Town schools would account for $46.8 million of the budget, a $1.8 million, or 4%, jump.
Tuition for an estimated 238 vocational students from the town at Tri-County Regional is coming in at about $3.3 million, a $245,000 decrease. The number of students going to the voke school is dropping by about 15.
Several hundreds of thousands of dollars is projected to be saved by switching from a brokered employee health insurance program to one that is direct purchase/self insured, Borg added.
The town is predicted to take in over $500,000 from marijuana businesses.
State aid is projected at $25.2 million, a $393,596, or 1.58%, increase.
As for capital improvements, $2.4 million is needed for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard School, and $600,000 to replace the original boiler at Falls School which dates back 58 years. Also, $1 million is earmarked for roads, bridges and sidewalks to supplement $790,000 from the state.
From about $1 million remaining in a reserve fund, which is known as free cash and made up of unanticipated and surplus funds, $250,000 is targeted for pickelball courts and a skating rink in place of basketball courts at Mason Field.
Council President Justin Pare said he was taken back by the number of residents who have commented about getting pickelball courts. “I’m shocked how many people play that,” he said.
And $200,000 is being requested for safety and security at town hall to protect workers and the public, Borg said.
The remaining nearly $480,000 in free cash is being recommended to go into the Capital Improvement Stabilization account.
“We’re on extremely firm financial ground,” Borg said.
Resident Dick Kieltyka opposed the spending proposals.
“North Attleboro is a small town,,” Kieltyka said, pointing out the proposed budget is nearly $4 million higher than this year. “That’s a lot of money.
“Unfortunately the general consensus of many taxpayers I’ve spoken with, North Attleboro town leaders have lost their way and chosen to serve the wishes of special interest groups,” Kieltyka said, adding the residents have other significant concerns.
The budget hearing was postponed from last meeting after council member Mark Gould pointed out it was not on the agenda that had been posted on the town website. The item was inadvertently left off.
Finance subcommittee members Thursday night were scheduled to continue discussing the spending proposals and make a recommendation to the full council.
Council members Monday night are scheduled to deliberate and take a final vote on the budget.
The council can approve, reject or reduce the town manager’s budget, but can’t increase it.