NORTH ATTLEBORO — Saying he’s looking for a “holistic” plan to market North Attleboro, the town manager is asking town councilors to transfer of $470,000 from the free cash account for a series of projects.
Town Manager Michael Borg had addressed several projects at last week’s “state of the town” joint meeting with the school committee.
On Tuesday he brought some of the specifics before councilors. He’s seeking a $60,000 transfer for an overhaul of the municipal website, www.nattleboro.com, in an effort to bring it to “standard.”
Borg said that comments on the site from the public indicated it was “difficult to navigate to find what they want.” Borg said an earlier quote of $5,000 would have provided only ”a facelift.”
The overhaul by website developer Civic Plus would include letting the town shift a lot of permitting onllne. Borg also envisions hiring a “residential service representative” to monitor the site and answer the public’s questions.
Borg said the $60,000 won’t be a net cost increase for his proposals, since quotes for some of the other projects came in low.
Those include a request for $110,000 for a design team that would perform a strategic land survey in conjunction with the town’s revised master plan. The team would come up “with design standards outlining how we would like the town to look,” including a focus on the downtown, Borg said.
It would include the drafting of a multi-use zoning law that could apply to properties on Route 1, including Emerald Square mall, that are struggling in the current retail environment.
The largest transfer is a request for $300,000 for the board of assessors to survey all the residential and business properties in town to ensure they are valued and taxed properly. That hasn’t been done in the last 30 or 40 years, Borg said.
“We will come back with a plan to market and brand the town,” he added.
All the proposals were to be submitted to the council’s finance committee for review.