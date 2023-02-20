North Attleboro Town Hall
North Attleboro Town Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The $105.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year has a nearly $1 million shortfall.

Town Manager Michael Borg last week presented town council members with the preliminary budget for the year starting July 1 that would represent a 3.3% hike over this year's spending when balanced.