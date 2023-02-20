NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The $105.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year has a nearly $1 million shortfall.
Town Manager Michael Borg last week presented town council members with the preliminary budget for the year starting July 1 that would represent a 3.3% hike over this year's spending when balanced.
The projected deficit had run $1.1 million but a reduction of $250,000 in salary increases has narrowed the gap to $900,000, which Borg promises will be eliminated by April as he's required to do under the town charter.
The police department has requested seven new employees but Borg is recommending four.
"It's still a big lift" for the department, he said.
A new information technology position on the town side is also sought as well as new employees for animal control and parks and recreation.
The assessment from the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School had been estimated to increase 4% but the town hasn't received more definitive figures yet. The assessment from Bristol County Agricultural High School, where about a dozen residents attend, is projected to increase due to new building construction.
Whatever has to be cut, the town manager pledges to keep the World War II Memorial Pool funded.
Local vehicle excise taxes had been estimated at about $4.2 million but Borg is now looking at what he feels is a more realistic figure of around $4 million.
"I'm concerned with this number," Borg said, adding he has contacted car dealerships. "There are not a lot of new cars on lots" because of supply chain issues.
Also, because of higher interest rates, "people aren't buying new cars right now," he said.
The town's sole marijuana business is estimated to bring in $675,000 from a 3% tax on sales and mitigation fees.
Revenue from state aid and new tax growth are unknown at this point.
The latter is projected to drop about $200,000 as higher interest rates and housing prices have led to a decrease in home improvements and home sales, though the latter is also attributed to fewer homes on the market.
"People aren't pulling permits" for construction and renovations, Borg said, adding homes often are still selling higher than asking price.
As for capital improvements, $2.4 million is needed for a new roof for Amvet Boulevard School, and $600,000 to replace the original boiler at Falls School, which dates back 58 years. Also, $1 million is earmarked for roads, bridges and sidewalks.
The building and equipment expenses would be paid with a combination of borrowing via a bond and free cash, a main reserve funded with unanticipated money.
The tax increase via a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for the police station will be paid up this year, and there is no other project debt, Borg said.
"Taxpayers will see a slight decrease" in their taxes, he said.
The council will vote on a final budget in June, and can approve, reject or reduce the town manager's recommended budget but can't increase it.