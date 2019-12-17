NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has approved borrowing for more than $2 million in repairs to town facilities.
The work includes $1.3 million for a new roof for Community School, $800,000 for a new track at the high school, and $70,000 for windows at the library.
About $130,000 was already borrowed for the library project, but officials determined more was needed.
Approval for the borrowing came Monday night after a 2 1/2-hour hearing before the council. Officials said they hope to have the work done this summer.
The high school track raised the most questions as the high school only recently installed a new artificial turf football field without addressing the track or a grandstand.
The grandstand has since been closed for safety reasons.
School Superintendent Scott Holcomb said contractors have advised that athletic complexes have to be rebuilt from the inside out with the field being addressed first, followed by the track and then bleachers.
He also said there wasn’t enough money available at the time to do more than the turf field.
Council President Keith Lapointe asked about a public perception that the track was damaged when workers installing the turf cut into the track to install a concrete barrier.
“The cut looks egregious,” he said.
He asked if the turf installer can be held accountable.
Holcomb said he has been told the chances of winning a suit are “slim and none, and slim left town.”
The superintendent said the track was already damaged and at “the end of its life” before the cut was made.
He said over the years water gets under the track between the surface and a lower layer.
The water freezes and then melts in winter and heats up and vaporizes in summer, causing the glue holding the two layers together to deteriorate and the top layer to “de-laminate,” Holcomb said.
Planning board member Arsen Hambardzumian, an engineer, is designing the new track for free. He said it will have drainage to help prevent future water seepage under the top layer.
Despite the questions, Lapointe and other councilors said they support the track project. Councilor Julie Boyce was the only one to vote no. Councilors Cathleen Prescott and Jo Ann Cartcart were absent.
Councilor John Simmons said he knows of comments residents have made about the cost and timing of the track project, but he also wants to move on to improving facilities so they inspire town pride.
“I want our citizens and students to be proud and excited to go to North Attleboro High School,” he said. “I want to get back to everyone rallying around us. I want to get back to Big Red.”
Boyce questioned why the town uses the high school for shooting off fireworks during the Kids Day celebration because that requires the fire department to drench the football field and truck in water. The water could be causing more damage, she said.
In regards to the Community School roof, acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher said the cost estimate was increased from $1 million to $1.3 million when the exact square footage was determined and when it was decided to add a 20 percent contingency account.
Holcomb said the roof was last replaced in 1995 and the current one is in disrepair. It often leaks, which can cause damage elsewhere.
Gallagher said it is worth it to replace the roof because even if the town stops using the building, it is an asset that could be sold.
Resident Dan Donovan urged the council to approve the new roof, calling the trouble with the leaks “a never-ending battle.”
Repair of library windows — all 73 of them — was also approved with Boyce abstaining, saying she didn’t have enough information.
Library director Francis Ward said there are historical restrictions on the building, but window frames would be repaired and the windows would be replaced with insulated glass.
Storm windows can also be installed.
Boyce urged officials to look into the possibility of historical preservation grants for the project.
