NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local freight trucking business has been fined by the state for a fuel spill.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has fined A Line Corp., of 45 Elm St., $9,325 to settle the company’s alleged violations of the Massachusetts Oil Spill Cleanup regulations that occurred at the company’s property in the town of Oxford, MassDEP announced Friday.
MassDEP said it determined the company failed to notify the agency in a timely manner following the release of an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel from a truck at the company’s property in Oxford.
The company performed cleanup of the spill without agency approval and failed to conduct appropriate assessment of the extent and impact of the spill, DEP said.
The company also failed to respond to MassDEP’s request for information about the circumstances of the release incident, DEP added.
“Commercial motor vehicle operators must make timely oil release notification to MassDEP, obtain all necessary cleanup approvals and assess the extent and impact to public health, safety, welfare and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of the MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Timely response to MassDEP requests for information is important to assure cleanups are conducted properly.”
A Line Corp. has been around since 2017.
The company did not respond to a request by The Sun Chronicle for comment.